When: West Lampeter supervisors meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously voted to close the Hollinger Road bridge for safety reasons.

Background: The bridge, just west of the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Hollinger Road, has been repaired and re-inspected over the years. Public Works Director James Kreider said structural engineers’ most recent inspection concluded the bridge should be closed. An alternative is to use barriers to reduce traffic and limit weight, but that’s a costly solution that doesn’t adequately address safety.

Quotable: “The side walls are hanging on by rebar and starting to fall down,” Kreider said. “It’s not safe.” There are no plans to remove the bridge, but Kreider will investigate the cost to demolish it.

Ambulance service: Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Executive Director Robert May requested a sizable contribution from the township to sustain local ambulance service, which he said is “in a state of collapse.”

Background: LEMSA serves 20 municipalities, and May is approaching all of them for financial support based on usage. LEMSA is nationally accredited and has been operating in Lancaster County as a nonprofit organization since 1996. The ambulance service isn’t hospital-owned and cannot lawfully receive support from hospitals. May said high call volume, low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, low pay for paramedics and EMTs, and long waits to transfer patients to emergency rooms contribute to challenges. LEMSA is on track to respond to 40,000 calls by the end of the year. The township’s usage is 8.38%; based on that percentage, May requests $58,690. Currently, the township contributes $22,500 annually.

Parkside: Supervisors saw a third schematic for Parkside, the proposed development behind the township building. The design shows 66 single-family units with access from Lampeter Road. The plan also shows an emergency access through an existing driveway on Village Road. Emergency access via the YMCA driveway had been considered, but that use is restricted by agreements made years ago with government agencies when grants were awarded.

Trash pickup: As the low bidder, Penn Waste was awarded the contract for trash collection. The company will supply blue receptacles, or toters, for trash. Community Development Director Amanda Hickman said toters are becoming commonplace. Trucks are fitted to pick up the toters so only a driver is needed. Costs for residents are expected to increase about 20%.

New police officer: A large number of family and friends watched Juan Guadalupe-Baez sworn in as the newest police officer. Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. administered the oath of office.