When: West Lampeter supervisors meeting, May 9.

What happened: Two years after presenting a plan to expand his local convenience store and Sunoco gas station at a busy point in West Lampeter Township, owner Anil Jivani, faced additional scrutiny at a hearing before the board.

Background: Jivani is the owner of the convenience store at 2504 Willow Street Pike located on a triangular point of land where Route 222 splits apart into separate north- and southbound lanes of traffic. He also owns adjoining housing lots at 2506 and 2508 Willow Street Pike and has proposed combining the three lots into a single lot with a redesigned convenience store with a liquor license. The site would also be home to a new Dunkin’ doughnuts store designed to the chain’s post-pandemic design standards emphasizing contactless and drive-thru sales over in-store seating and in-store customer operations.

Attempts to rezone the land: Jivani appeared before township supervisors with a zoning request in June 2020, but that request was deferred until the township received comments from the county’s planning commission. At that 2020 meeting, supervisors expressed concerns about traffic, and some local residents raised concerns about the loss of residential housing located within the designated Main Street Limited zoning parcel. The pandemic, along with significant state Department of Transportation reviews also pushed off the project until this year, when plans came before the township’s planning commission for review in January.

What’s happening now: Armed with significant input from the county, which supports the project presented to the township, along with PennDOT reviews, Jivani’s attorney, Sheila O’Roarke, of Gibble Kraybill & Hess of Lancaster, presented a new proposal that now involves a request for a zoning overlay of the MSL zone as opposed to an outright rezoning. An overlay would keep intact the current zoning district but add additional zoning options by right, including built-in, automatic variances. One of those variances would allow the redesigned lot to exceed the townships maximum lot coverage of 70% by an additional 10%.

Supervisor’s response: The board asked many questions related to the newest proposal — which included continued concerns about traffic and traffic queuing of the drive-thru — but the overlay option was generally panned by the board.

Quotable: “There is an awful lot going on in this space. We have the gas pumps, we have the convenience store, the Dunkin’ Donuts. You have a lot of movement in and around the building, you also have a lot of movement coming in and out of the area on a very busy street. What you’ve created is sort of like a spot-zoning. This is good for one spot and one spot only. We don’t want to spot-zone,” Chairman Barry Hershey said. Additionally, Hershey said the MSL was designed for low impact, low traffic volume businesses such as doctor’s offices and beauty salons and that the gas station and convenience store was a nonconforming use approved many years ago by a previous board. He nonetheless acknowledged that the area surrounding the MSL has become a highly commercialized, high-traffic area.

Resident support: Many of Jivani’s customers, including many township residents, spoke in favor of the proposal and the Dunkin’, a point that made Supervisor Randy Moyer chuckle as he reminded the packed meeting room that the item before the board was more than just about the popular doughnut chain store. No residents spoke in opposition to any part of the proposal. Jivani said he has watched the township approve larger gas stations and convenience stores like a new Turkey Hill and new Sheetz located close to his store and he simply wants to have the same opportunity for his business to succeed. “We need to be where they are,” he said.

What’s next: The board took no action on the overlay request. Township solicitor Josele Cleary stated the request before the board was presented as a legislative agenda item and the supervisors were under no legal requirement or time constraints to vote on the matter. She said the board had the legal right outside of the public meeting to ask anyone, any question at any time related to the request in order to gather additional input for a decision. The board opted to table the matter to allow them to address the several outstanding concerns with the proposal.