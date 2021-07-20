When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, July 12, in person.

What happened: A Virginia-based telecommunications company got the go-ahead to begin the process to offer internet, phone and television to township residents, an undertaking that could take 12 to 18 months.

Background: Shentel, officially Shenandoah Telecommunications, owns a 7,000-mile fiber optic network that extends into Lancaster County and includes Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. It already has begun the franchise agreement process with Lancaster Township, East Hempfield and Mountville. Chris Kyle, vice president of industry affairs and regulatory for Shentel, said in a phone call the company seeks to talk to multiple municipalities in the area.

Quotable: “It’s all about internet,” Kyle said, even though the company will also offer phone and video. “This is a significant capital investment we’re going to make in the township,” he said, adding that network buildup will mean some disruption to roads. Township Manager DeeDee McGuire said after the meeting that competition will benefit residents through lower prices and better service.

Timeline: Shentel’s presentation to supervisors was to gauge township interest; supervisors agreed to let McGuire review a video franchise agreement similar to the one the township has with Comcast. Kyle said the next step is to collaborate with permitting groups— zoning, utilities, etc. — and to craft a plan everyone concurs with.

Backyard burning: Director of Community Development Amanda Hickman intends to draft an ordinance to address burning of household waste following a plea from three Willow Valley residents. They said the smoke from a neighbor’s yard sends them and their visitors inside, permeates their homes and gags their pets. Julien Biebuyck, an anesthesiologist and critical care doctor, read a statement citing the ill health affects of burning toxins. No one could pinpoint precisely what the neighbor is burning.

What’s next: A current ordinance pertaining to recycling prohibits burning of recyclables and leaves, but doesn’t address household items such as garbage or wood. “It’s unenforceable the way it’s written right now,” Hickman said. Police Chief Brian Wiczkowski said responders don’t have authority to investigate a controlled fire that’s not an emergency. Hickman will present an ordinance next month.