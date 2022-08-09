When: West Lampeter supervisors work session, Aug. 3.

What happened: Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire led a discussion on personnel policies and potential updates. A topic currently not covered in township’s policies is remote work.

Background: The township is in the process of going through its personnel policy. It was last updated in 2017. Their goal is to have policies reviewed, updated and handed out to staff by the end of the year.

Discussion: During board discussion, McGuire was asked whether she thought it would be beneficial to add a remote work policy, to which she said, “During COVID-19, which is the only instance that we needed it since I’ve been here, we worked it out fine. The doors were open every day, the entire time that most other places were locked down. We took turns coming in. Some of us came in in the morning, and then some of us came in in the afternoon.” The township is not required to have a remote work policy.

Quotable: “I think you have to think about the potential what-if, in the environment that we live in today. Whether it’s a bad storm, whether it’s terrorist activity, whatever the case may be, or God forbid, there’s a fire here. You know, how do you function as a government in that situation?” Supervisor Richard Breneman said. McGuire pointed out that the township has a mutual agreement with Willow Valley Communities where they are allowed to use a place in one of their buildings should anything catastrophic happen to the municipal building.

Short-term rentals: Amanda Hickman, director for community development, brought the board up to speed with the zoning ordinance and table of uses, which also is in the process of being updated. They discussed regulations of short-term rentals such as Airbnb units. They are currently not defined in the ordinance. Hickman emphasized that she does not recommend that the township prohibit Airbnbs, but that they need to be addressed.

What’s next: The board will continue policy discussions over several work sessions before anything is finalized. The next supervisors meeting is Aug. 8.