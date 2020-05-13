When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, May 11.

What happened: After some municipalities approved resolutions to immediately reopen the economy in Lancaster County in defiance of the governor’s orders, West Lampeter Township informally took a neutral stance in addressing reopenings and did not take any official action. However, they discussed the situation.

How it came up: Supervisor Geoffrey Beers asked the board if the subject of reopening was something that should be addressed. Supervisor Randy Moyer said he would rather stay out of addressing it. Supervisors Robert Patterson and Barry Hershey agreed. Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire shared that Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said in a township manager’s meeting, that county commissioners appreciate the support from municipalities, but municipalities do not need to take any action in response to county officials’ letter to Gov. Tom Wolf.

n Discussion: “I see it as a measure of support for the businesses in the community,” Beers said of the idea of a resolution to reopen the economy. Moyer said the township does not have all the facts, and there are too many legal issues.

Quotable: “If we support something that ends up being worse for our residents because we don’t have all the facts, that puts us in a bad position,” Moyer said.

Land development: Representatives from Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory presented a sketch plan to build a new funeral home and crematorium at 2421 Willow Street Pike. The building will be about 13,000 square feet and will be built after an existing structure is demolished.

Low revenues: McGuire said she is expecting a 20% decrease in the township’s earned revenue. She said staff is monitoring the situation consistently. Patterson said he foresees significant low revenues for the township in the coming months and advised the staff to revisit the budget if necessary.