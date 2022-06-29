When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: A month after Anil Jivani presented a plan to expand his local convenience store at a busy point in West Lampeter Township, supervisors dealt a setback to the business proposal.

Background: Jivani owns the Sunoco gas station and convenience store at 2504 Willow Street Pike — a triangular point of land where Route 222 splits apart into separate north- and southbound lanes of traffic. He also owns adjoining housing lots at 2506 and 2508 Willow Street Pike and has proposed combining the three lots into a single lot with a redesigned two-story convenience store with a liquor license. The site would also be home to a new Dunkin’ store, designed to the chain’s post-pandemic design standards emphasizing contactless and drive-thru sales over in-store seating and in-store customer operations, as well as three other businesses including a spa and barber shop.

Proposed changes to the site: In an effort to make his plan work, and without seeking changes to the existing zoning of the unusually shaped tract of land, project planners for Jivani proposed a zoning overlay of the township’s Main Street limited zone. The overlay would keep intact the current zoning district but add land-use options by right, including built-in, automatic variances. One of those variances would allow the redesigned lot to exceed the townships maximum lot coverage of 70% by an additional 10%. However, supervisors and township officials panned the proposal at their May 9 meeting.

Project dealt a second rejection: Taking criticisms of the project from that May meeting, Jivani’s team tweaked the proposal including reducing the building size from 5,000 square feet to 3,800 square feet, reducing the number of businesses in the building by one, and reducing the lot coverage from 80% to 75%. The board still had additional concerns with the project, but the blow came when township solicitor Josele Cleary said that the changes to the proposed zoning overlay were substantial enough to consider the proposal entirely new.

Quotable: “The substantial was not in terms of the development; substantial is in terms of the number of changes to the ordinance as advertised,” Cleary said. She acknowledged the project impact had been lessened with the changes, but she also reminded the supervisors that the legislative hearing on the project was related to the proposed overlay and not the actual project.

The sticking point: While traffic flow to and from the site from the busy Route 222 split, along with internal flow of traffic to all the businesses, was still a concern, supervisor J. Richard Breneman expressed a shared consensus with other members that Jivani was still asking a lot with the 75% lot coverage.

Applicant’s response: Jivani’s attorney at the hearing, Melvin Hess of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess of Lancaster, disagreed with Cleary’s interpretation that the changes altered the plan that much. However, not wanting to press the issue further, Hess asked the board to consider readvertising a new hearing as soon as possible to keep the project on track. The board agreed and approved a motion to readvertise the hearing at a future date. In a follow-up email on June 21, Assistant Township Manager Amanda Hickman said a continuation of the hearing would be scheduled for the supervisors July 11 meeting.

In other business: Jesse J. Blank, a resident of the township, became the newest police officer of the West Lampeter Township Police Department. Police Chief Brian Wiczkowski said the retirement of a sergeant and the subsequent promotion of an officer to sergeant opened a position within the department. Blank was a 12-year veteran with the Pequea/Southern Regional Police Department, served in the Quarryville Police Department, assigned to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force for two years, was an evidence technician, and a consecutive two-year recipient of the Top Gun Award, which is awarded to police officers within a department for having the most DUI arrests.