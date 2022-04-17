When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, April 11.

What happened: Supervisors approved new procedures for public comment that limits the time citizens may speak at meetings to three minutes.

Background: Citizens are allotted a period at the beginning of meetings to comment on non-agenda items. They may also comment during the meeting on agenda items. Absent a time limit, some speakers have prolonged meetings with their comments.

Quotable: “If somebody lives in the township and is paying a lot of money for taxes over many, many years (that person) has the right to give us 15 minutes of their verbal time. ... But we like to move the meeting along. This is so people don’t take 20 minutes to say what they could in three,” Chairman Barry Hershey said. Supervisor Geoff Beers added that time limits aren’t intended to stifle public comment but to focus it.

Comprehensive plan: Supervisors conducted a public hearing on Vision2040, the township’s comprehensive plan for growth and development for the next 20 years. Mark Wagner with U.S. Commercial Realty asked supervisors to include his client, Mylin Holdings, in next steps for the plan, especially future zoning changes. Mylin Holdings owns multiple commercial properties, including the farm at Beaver Valley Road and Willow Street Pike, which Wagner described as “the largest commonly owned property in West Lampeter Township zoned for commercial use and the only undeveloped piece zoned OTR (office/technology/residential).” The township also received written input on the plan from the Lancaster County Planning Department and East Lampeter Township. The final plan will be considered for adoption at a future meeting.

Audit: The township received a favorable audit of its 2021 finances from the firm of Maher Duessel.

Other business: Supervisors also approved township assumption of Verbena Drive and Sunflower Drive as part of its public road system; approved the final plan for the Lampeter-Strasburg School District Early Childhood Center; and agreed to move American Rescue Plan funds into the general fund for revenue replacement rather than designate specific projects to receive those funds.

Recycling: The township recycling event has been rescheduled from April 23 to 9 a.m. to noon April 30.