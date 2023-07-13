When: West Lampeter board of supervisors meeting, July 10.

What happened: The board conducted a conditional use hearing for the proposed development at 1820 Lampeter Road called Lampeter Meadows.

Background: The development plan by Kenneth Homes projects 45 lots located between West Lampeter’s agricultural district and residential village district, sandwiched between Lampeter Road and Village Park. Each lot would consist of a single-family dwelling of mixed design with a two-car driveway and two-car garage.

Plan changes: Kenneth Homes has already adjusted the development plan as requested by emergency services and the township, including cutting out two lots, improving stormwater management and improving fire truck access. However, the design of the development’s entrance on Skip Lane remains up in the air. Kenneth Homes provided one plan with a regular entrance and emergency access through lot easements, as well as an alternative to accommodate additional emergency vehicles with a boulevard-style entrance, which includes a landscaped island.

More: Kenneth Carper Jr., president of Kenneth Homes, said, “Our preference would be to have it as a normal entrance.” However, the outcome depends on input from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Public concerns: Roger Brosey has lived at 1806 Lampeter Road, adjacent to the planned development, for three decades. Brosey presented pictures of flooding throughout his property and onto other properties in the area that has taken place over the last dozen years. The developer’s engineer confirmed the project’s stormwater management won’t worsen the condition and will presumably improve it. Resident Lamar Rohrer of 1728 Bridge Road expressed concern over additional development so close to the square. “It seems that we’re trying to preserve history, but I don’t know that we can,” he said.

Outcome: The township attorney closed the hearing and advised board members to wait to make a decision until the next supervisors meeting in August, which they agreed to.

Next meeting: The next meeting is Monday, Aug. 14.