When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Supervisors approved a revised fee schedule that changes the cost of permits for commercial and residential construction.

Background: Due to the resignation of its building inspector Aug. 27, the township will work with Code Administrators Inc., a third-party provider of building code services. The township has worked with the Code Administrators for two years, and it will now take over all inspections and plan reviews. The result is a change in fees charged for those services. The township also ended its agreement with Lancaster Township to provide them with inspection services.

Quotable: Prices have increased, “not so much regarding residential fees,” said Community Development Director Amanda Hickman. “Commercial, though, we’ve seen an uptick in that already, mainly in the larger jobs, anything above $2 million essentially.”

YMCA: As the owner of the land on which the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA sits, the township gave a nod to York YMCA’s agreement to finance $4.8 million from the East Hempfield Township Industrial Authority to buy the L-S Y and the land lease. The township assumes no debt but signed off as the host community. York YMCA’s borrowing also includes the purchase of the City Y and refinancing or improving other YMCAs it operates (Shrewsbury, Dover and York).

Memoriam: Just prior to the meeting, supervisors and township staff joined the family of Robert E. Patterson to acknowledge his contribution as a supervisor for 14 years. Patterson, who died in June of 2020, now has his name added to the citizens’ memorial plaque at the entrance of the township building.

Backyard burning: Supervisors approved a new chapter in township code of ordinances on open burning and fires. Previously, burning was addressed only in the refuse and recycling ordinance, disallowing the burning of recyclables.