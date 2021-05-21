When: West Lampeter Township Supervisors meeting, May 10, in person.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to allow the West Lampeter Township Police Department to pursue accreditation through the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

Background: Accreditation is an intensive process that examines police practices and measures them against statewide standards. Chief Brian Wiczkowski said there are 139 standards, each of which requires two proofs of compliance. The process includes an initial assessment of the police building and a final assessment once standards are in place. The cost is $1,000 annually with charges starting the year following accreditation achievement.

Quotable: Wiczkowski said the process takes more than a year but that department personnel can handle the workload without diminishing street patrols. “It’s heavy work, but it’s good in the long run. … From a professional standpoint, it’s the right thing to do.”

Related: West Lampeter Friends of the Force agreed to purchase for three years a data management system that will capture department policies. Policies are currently being updated to conform with accreditation guidelines. Also reported at the meeting, the group agreed to pay for body cameras for the department’s 17 officers at a cost of $24,450.

Other items: Supervisors approved the final land development plan for Snyder Funeral Homes and Crematory at 2421 Willow Street Pike. Also, Township Manager DeeDee McGuire informed the board of a meeting with property owners in the Hayward Heath development where stormwater infrastructure needs repair. The township will repair the parts of the infrastructure it owns; homeowners must pay to fix pipe that is on their properties.