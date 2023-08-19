When: West Lampeter Township board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 14.

What happened: The board approved the conditional use of Lampeter Meadows, a Kenneth Homes project consisting of 45 lots located between West Lampeter’s agricultural district and residential village district between Lampeter Road and Village Park.

Development conditions: One of the 24 conditions is that the developer cannot use the boulevard entrance concept proposed at the previous meeting. Additionally, there must be a separate, stand-alone emergency drive that is maintained by the homeowner’s association, rather than an emergency easement.

Broadband: Verizon intends to propose a broadband deployment project that would include areas of West Lampeter Township. This is in relation to the Broadband Infrastructure Program, which seeks to expand fiber optic networks and facilitate broadband access for unserved and underserved residents and businesses. The township will share updates as it receives them.

New officer: Judge William E. Benner Jr. performed a ceremonial swearing in of a new police officer, Officer Paul H. Hossler III. Hossler was officially sworn in July 10. West Lampeter police Chief Brian Wiczkowski said the department began his scrupulous hiring process in November 2022. Hossler is the department’s ninth new officer in 11 years.

Mental health: The police department will begin working with professionals employed by GateWay to help people struggling with mental health issues get the services they need. GateWay, the mental health component of SecondChancePA, will provide employees to ride along with officers. This service will use existing resources of the police department through a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency. Wiczkowski said he is unsure when the program will officially begin.

Quotable: “If we encounter someone that has mental health issues, once we secure the scene, that person can go in and get them the help they need and set them up for services moving forward,” Wiczkowski said.

What’s next: The township will hold 2024 budget meetings at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 15. The next supervisors meeting is Monday, Sept. 11.