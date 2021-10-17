When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 11.

What happened: Residents’ trash pickup schedule changes Oct. 25 to four days a week instead of two. Penn Waste will collect trash and recyclables Monday through Thursday. Penn Waste has agreed to handle all complaints from residents about trash service so the township no longer gets those calls. Multiple resident complaints about trash collection has led the township to put its waste materials contract out for bid with packets due Oct. 27.

Development question: Township supervisors asked the attorney and architect representing Metzler Homebuilders to investigate whether or not the state will give permission to use the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA drive as an emergency access road to Parkside, the proposed development behind the township building.

Background: Attorney Dwight Yoder with Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess and architect William Swiernik of David Miller Associates presented a redesign of Parkside made up of 70 single-family homes instead of the 146 units originally proposed. Developers plan to offer the township a fee in lieu of open space.

Access roads: The current design also now includes two access roads, but it may not be legal to use the one that shares the YMCA’s driveway because it was constructed with funds from state and federal grants. Supervisors prefer two entrances to relieve traffic at Lampeter and Village roads. Developers and township officials will research specifics of prior grant agreements to determine if the Y’s drive can be used at least as an emergency access road. They will also explore park property as a potential solution. The other access to Parkside is off Lampeter Road.

Library: Eva Dombrowski, Lancaster Public Library’s secretary, said 4,600 West Lampeter residents borrowed more than 87,000 materials in 2019. While the library is the state’s eighth largest, it ranks 439th in local funding per capita. She asked the township to increase its allotment to $1 per person. Currently its contribution is $7,500, or 50 cents per capita, she said.

Opioids: Supervisors agreed to sign on to a Pennsylvania settlement against drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson for their role in creating the opioid crisis. If all communities with more than 10,000 people join the settlement, it will deliver up approximately $1 billion to the state with as much as $232 million arriving next year, according to a letter from Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Settlement money would be used for treatment programs and services for those impacted by opioids.