When: West Lampeter supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a new five-year contract between the township and its police department.

Why it matters: The current police contract expires at the end of this year. The new contract begins in 2021 and runs through 2025.

Personnel changes: Randall Andrews was officially sworn as supervisor, replacing Robert Patterson, who died in June. Also, Supervisor Geoffrey Beers was unanimously appointed as the new township secretary/treasurer.