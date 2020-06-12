When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, June 8.

What happened: The board voted to postpone rezoning 2504, 2506 and 2508 Willow Street Pike until the Lancaster County Planning Commission can provide official feedback.

Background: The owner, Anil Jivani, requested to rezone three pieces of land to expand the Sunoco gas station at 2504 Willow Street Pike for drive-thru food service and a retail electronics store. Residential housing is currently standing on 2506 and 2508 Willow Street Pike. Jivani has owned the gas station since 2003.

Why it matters: Residents and board members raised concerns about the loss of residential housing, increased commercialization and added traffic.

Comments: Donald Lenox and his wife Linda recently moved into the house on 2506 Willow Street Pike. Lenox asked if he and his wife would be forced to move after their lease expires. Denise Lantz said that she is concerned that rezoning could affect her home business. Her property is 2510 Willow Street Pike, the lot right next to the proposed land.

Quotable: “I think the township has a duty to people who have been here this long, as Mr. Jivani has been. He’s been here long before Sheetz, long before Turkey Hill, and he’s asking really nothing more than a natural expansion,” said attorney Melvin Hess, who is representing Jivani.

Other business: The board approved Smucker Welding building a 14,800-square-foot welding shop on Strasburg Pike to service farm equipment.

Resignation: Supervisor Robert Patterson submitted his resignation effective June 30.