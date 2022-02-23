When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Supervisors voted to decline a $1.2 million grant from the Lancaster County Planning Department, but they said sidewalks along Willow Street Pike are needed and they will pursue options to improve them.

Background: County planners recently contacted the township regarding the Willow Street Traditional Village project for which a grant was awarded in 2016. Community Development Director Amanda Hickman talked with planners who said the grant terms could be modified from the initial 2012 concept to a more-present need for sidewalks. Upon discussion, however, supervisors agreed the expense for design, right of way acquisition and other costs over and above grant funding was too high, especially since the terms of the grant would require construction to begin immediately.

Quotable: “At some point, we have to do it regardless of the price,” said Chair Barry Hershey. Hickman said the estimate to improve sidewalks on both sides of Willow Street Pike between Beaver Valley Pike and Penn Grant Road is $4.8 million.

Penalty due: Supervisors denied in a 4-1 vote CCS Building Group’s request to waive a 10% penalty of $4,670 for neglecting to pick up a building permit within 90 days. Hershey, Randy Moyer, Geoff Beers and Randy Andrews approved. Richard Breneman voted against. The township’s fee schedule sets a penalty, and staff informs customers of status. CCS Operations Manager Justin Nolt said the company was being proactive by applying early for the Willow Valley SouthPointe building permit and it was unaware of the penalty fee.

Half marathon: Supervisors discussed a permit application for a half marathon route along Penn Grant Road from Pequea Lane heading east. Concerns for runners’ safety on the curvy, 35 mph stretch will be communicated to the organizers, Every Mountain Outdoors. The event benefits Lancaster Farmland Trust.

Contracts: Supervisors awarded a contract for the Groff Farm floodplain restoration to low bidder Flyway Excavators at $558,800 plus $200 per cubic yard for rock excavation. The mowing contract was awarded to DWD Landscaping for $1,195 per cutting for an estimated 28 cuts a year.

New police officer: Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. administered the oath of office to Anthony Weaver. The veteran officer served 20 years on the Lancaster city police force.