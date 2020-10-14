When: West Lampeter supervisors meeting, in person, Oct. 12.

What happened: The board passed an ordinance to consolidate two existing township loans into one at a lower rate.

Background: The refinancing opportunity provides significant debt reduction in 2021 and 2022, saving the township about $115,000 and allows for paying back the loan of $2,597,000 early. The fixed rate of 1.10% has a final maturity date of 2026. This will be the only outstanding debt for the township.

Officials weigh in: “It is a great deal,” Chairman Barry L. Hershey said. “You don’t come by it very often.” Supervisor Geoffrey E. Beers said, “We are saving and we are leveling off our debt service over the next six years and make it easier to budget and smooth things out a little bit.”

What’s next: Settlement on the refinancing deal is scheduled for Nov. 19. The next board meeting is Nov. 9.

What else happened: The board approved the stormwater plan for Willow Valley, which is proposing a 24-space parking lot to accommodate some overflow parking.

Action delayed: The board delayed action in appointing a professional land planning firm to develop the township’s new comprehensive plan. Two consulting firms vying for the contract are ELA Group and Wallace Montgomery. In addition, the board tabled an ordinance restricting truck traffic, except for local deliveries, on Morningside Drive and Locust Lane for its November meeting. The board also postponed a resolution to transfer the right of way on Gypsy Hill Road to the state.

Police update: Chief Brian Wiczkowski said the department is moving forward to seek grants for body cameras. In addition, Jim Kulp, president of the Friends of West Lampeter Police Department, said the group will sponsor a program, Coffee with West Lampeter Police, on Monday, Nov. 16, at Willow Street Diner. The idea is to improve communication better between the public and police. Kulp hopes to do this once a month.