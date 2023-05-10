When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, May 2.

What happened: The board reviewed three subdivision plans and forwarded another to the township planning commission for review.

Subdivision plans: The board reviewed and requested modifications to subdivision plans for the following three properties: 315 Sylvan Retreat Road, Kinderhook Farms and the Preserve at Silver Spring, a proposed 38-unit residential development at 3755 Marietta Ave. The conditional use plan for 702 Bridal Wreath Lane will be forwarded to the township planning commission for review with a public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. June 6.

Police recognition: Chair David Dumeyer proclaimed May 15 to 21 as police week to honor current and fallen officers.

Police vehicle purchase: The township approved the purchase a 2023 Ford Interceptor hybrid SUV from Whitmoyer Ford for $47,100. This does not include upfitting, which will not exceed $30,000.