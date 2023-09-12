When: West Hempfield Township board of supervisors meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: Supervisors held a public hearing to address a resident and homeowners association request to allow construction of a garage on land designated as open space on Bridge Wreath Lane in the Chatsworth residential development.

Background: In 2014, Steven Buterbaugh purchased a four-acre parcel at 702 Bridle Wreath Lane. The property consists of 3.75 acres of fenced open pasture plus a residence and five-stall horse barn on the remaining quarter acre. The purchase agreement stipulated the Chatsworth Homeowners Association would maintain the open space, but it has not done so, Buterbaugh said.

More: When he purchased the property, “the lot was in poor condition with weeds everywhere and with a poor fence,” requiring him to pay the ongoing costs of open space maintenance, which has amounted to $50,000 over time, he said.

Why it matters: Buterbaugh now requests approval to build a garage to house his maintenance equipment and, in return, he is offering to assume responsibility for open space maintenance from the HOA. He said he wants to maintain the open space as “a visual refuge” and the proposed garage will “fit in and will be aesthetically pleasing.” HOA board representative Eric Brown said the association approves the offer.

What’s next: The board has 45 days to render a decision, pending review of township open space considerations. Chair Dave Dumeyer stated that responsibility for the property’s maintenance is between Buterbaugh and the HOA, not the board.

Silver Spring sidewalk: Representatives from The Preserve at Silver Spring development on Marietta Avenue asked that the requirement of sidewalk access to Silver Spring Park be deleted from the land development plan for safety reasons. The board denied the request, stating park access is important to the community.

Budget planning: A 2024 budget planning work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct 31.