When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: The board awarded a major contract to reduce Chiques Creek water pollution.

The gist: Flyway Excavation was awarded a stormwater project contract for a low bid of $448,500 to improve water quality and ecological balance by reducing excessive erosion and sedimentation along a small unnamed tributary of the Chiques Creek that crosses Farmdale Road north of Marietta Avenue. The township will use $450,000 in state and federal grant funding, Township Manager Andrew Stern explained, via a follow-up email.

Project details: Planned improvements include installing a stormwater detention basin that treats runoff prior to being discharged into the stream channel, excavating and regrading unstable streambanks, installing rock cross vanes stretching across the width of the stream and deflectors to minimize erosion, planting a 35-foot-wide riparian buffer and installing two livestock crossings. Stern said he expects the work to be completed this fall.

Route 441 traffic safety: A memo of understanding was authorized between the township police department and Lancaster Solid Waste Management Authority (LCSWMA), Columbia Borough Police Department, Manor Township Police Department and Susquehanna Regional Police Department to promote traffic and pedestrian safety on Route 441 in western Lancaster County. LCSWMA and its customers use the Route 441 for truck waste and ash deliveries to the waste-to-energy facility in Conoy Township and the Frey Farm Landfill in Conestoga. However, other drivers who travel the Route 441 corridor along the Susquehanna River have been found to exceed speed limits and drive aggressively in ways that endanger the general public, as well as the drivers and vehicles of LCSWMA and its customers. The signatories of the agreement intend to work on intermunicipal cooperation programs to facilitate increased law enforcement such as the issuance of warnings and citations to curb speeding and aggressive driving along Route 441.

Police department personnel: The board honored West Hempfield police Sgt. Russell Geier upon his retirement after 34 years of service. A successor was not named. Jonathan Hicks and Cameron Powers were sworn in as new police officers.

Township logo: Stern reported that he is working with a consultant to design a West Hempfield Township official logo. The board requested the image be adaptable to both color and black and white display.

Salt shed: The board authorized payment of $223,243 to Dutchland Construction to build a concrete road salt storage shed with $32,946 representing American Rescue Plan Act funding.