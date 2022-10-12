When: West Hempfield Township Supervisors meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: In a formal zoning hearing, the board approved a conditional use request for a Sangrey Lane property.

Conditional use: Donald Murphy, owner of 2415 Sangrey Lane, needed approval of a second driveway installed on the property. The board allowed it with the conditions that no additional driveways will be installed and steps will be taken to address stormwater management.

Lancaster Public Library: Library Development Director Jamie Hall reported on library use by township residents. She said 20% of township residents now hold library cards. Over the last year, they borrowed 54,000 items with an estimated value of $1 million. Board Chairman David Dumeyer said the township would continue its support of the library though no funding amount was mentioned.

Police contract: The 2023-27 West Hempfield Township Police Association Agreement was approved pending selection of a health care insurance provider. Capital Blue Cross and Highmark are the two being considered.

Abandoned pool: A minor land disturbance plan waiver request for 2526 Ironville Pike was reviewed. This is the site of the former Twin Oaks swimming pool. Though no immediate problem was evident, the board discussed options for filling in the abandoned pool.

2023 budget preparation: An initial budget work session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7.