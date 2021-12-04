When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: A township resident asked supervisors to look into street flooding caused by an improperly functioning swale across the street from his property.

Background: David Steigauf, of 599 Westfield Drive, told West Hempfield supervisors that water being channeled from a nearby business is not being properly handled because the ground around that swale has sunk and now causes stormwater from heavy rainstorms to flood Stony Battery Road. Steigauf said a service vehicle from a flagging company recently pulled onto his property and sunk about six inches into the ground, leaving deep ruts in his lawn. The area of flooding is several inches deep and about 15 to 20 feet wide, he said in a follow-up call Nov. 19.

Why it matters: Steigauf said vehicles have to drive through inches of deep water, and failure to address this standing water could be a problem when colder, winter weather arrives.

Intermunicipal cooperation: Fixing the problem could take time and might be more complicated than expected. Steigauf’s property is in West Hempfield Township, but the swale in question is located in East Hempfield Township. East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said in a Nov. 19 phone call that the swale is on private property and its maintenance is the responsibility of the property owner.

What’s next: Schweitzer said the issue “is on our radar” and East Hempfield has not yet contacted the swale’s owner about the runoff problem.