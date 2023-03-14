When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 7.

What happened: Supervisors and residents questioned land developers for over an hour about their plan for a proposed large residential complex at a conditional use public hearing. Supervisor approval of the plan was deferred.

Residential development details: SBCC Land Company wants to construct a residential development on a 56-acre tract at the intersection of two land parcels at 1190 Ivy Drive and 875 Stony Battery Road. Their site plan calls for 99 town houses, 50 duplex units and 128 multifamily apartment units. SBCC said approximately 25% of the site will be allocated for open space. The developers reported that both the township and county planning commissions had approved their plan. The land had been rezoned from R-Rural Agricultural to R3-Multiple-family Residential in 2021.

Hearing discussion points: Supervisors and residents questioned developer representatives on their plans for parking, landscape maintenance, open space allocation and traffic control. Concern was also expressed over the development’s potential impact on both area traffic and school enrollment.

What’s next?: Supervisors deferred a decision on allowing the development to proceed until their April 4 meeting, pending a traffic impact study.

Paving contract: A contract for 2023 township road paving was awarded to low bidder Highway Materials Inc. Their bid of $357,248 was below the $400,000 budgeted for the work.

Sewage enforcement officer: RETTEW Engineering was appointed as township sewage enforcement officer.

Police officer honored: Sgt. Christopher Kunkle was honored upon retiring after 27 years of police service.