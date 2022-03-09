When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: Supervisors highlighted public safety by recognizing an exemplary citizen and a new police officer.

Citizen commendation: Catherine Weaver was commended for her quick action which saved two lives in connection with a Jan. 25 Mountville house fire. While driving in the 3600 block of Wildflower Lane, Weaver noticed the outside of a house on fire. She stopped and roused the house’s two residents who safely evacuated the burning building.

New police officer: Board Chairman David Dumeyer swore in Aida Eminagic as a new West Hempfield Township Police Department officer. She has a degree in criminal justice and work experience in police and corrections areas.

Conditional real estate plan approval: A final land development plan for 620 Sycamore Drive was conditionally approved pending additional information on sewer plans and a commitment to using native trees in landscaping, as opposed to invasive species. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $3.4 million.

Other business: Amy Slutter received a dual appointment as both assistant secretary and assistant treasurer. Bids will be solicited for construction of a concrete public works salt shed. A 2003 GMC Sierra truck and 2008 GMC Canyon truck were sold at auction by the township for approximately $19,000.