When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve amendments to the township’s solid waste ordinance, in order to update definitions to be consistent with state law. The ordinance sets insurance standards for waste collection operations, and provides residents with guidance on different types of waste, such as bulky or yard.

Background: The township currently uses a single-hauler model, with some exceptions. The current contract with Republic Services lasts until the end of 2021.

Collection rules: The ordinance states: “Refuse containers shall be placed for collection by haulers in a manner such that the refuse container shall not spill, tip, or otherwise deposit refuse on the street or ground.”

Land development: Supervisors reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed new residential development at 4301 Marietta Ave. by applicant Millfield Green LLC. The plan calls for 79 residential units to the north of Marietta Avenue and west of Bridge Valley Road, with Chiques Creek to the north, and a new road extending Heather Lane to the west.