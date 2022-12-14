When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: The board adopted the $11.6 million 2023 township budget with no property tax increase. The real estate tax will remain at 1.75 mills. The township also will continue to assess 0.10 mills on fire hydrants and 0.10 mills fire tax giving a total 1.95 mills tax rate. A property with $100,000 assessed value would therefore have an annual tax of $195, the same as in 2022.

Key numbers: Next year’s budget projects $11.57 million in revenue, down 7.1% from this year. Projected expenses are $11.02 million, a 6.6% decrease from this year. Annual trash collection fees will remain at $72.50 per quarter and street light fees will be at $0.57 per frontage foot.

Traffic study: The township will join East Hempfield Township in a Broad Street traffic study.

Bell donation: Upon the sale of the Silver Spring Baptist Church property, church trustees have donated its historic tower bell to the township.

Quotable: “This bell is of historic significance to the village of Silver Spring. We must find the right spot for it,” said board Chair Dave Dumeyer, accepting the bell donation.

Meeting time change: In 2023, board meetings will start at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. Reorganization will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, followed by a regular board meeting.