- When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
- What happened: Supervisors made no changes during reorganization. David Dumeyer was reelected chair and Ed Fisher was reelected vice chair by unanimous votes and with no alternate nominations.
- Professional services: Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane was appointed township solicitor. Theresa Mongiovi of Brubaker, Connaughton, Goss & Lucarelli LLC was appointed special counsel for labor matters.
- Other business: Supervisors approved a resolution establishing a paving bid escalator, which will financially protect the township from quick increases in asphalt prices.