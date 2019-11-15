When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.
What happened: Supervisors tabled two proposed ordinances that would change an 88-acre area to the north of Marietta Avenue between Ivy Drive and Corporate Boulevard to traditional village zoning. SBCC Land Co. LP owns three adjacent parcels zoned rural agricultural and light industrial. The first proposed ordinance amends the zoning map; the second would change the text of the zoning ordinance.
Next steps: The board tabled action on both ordinances to be addressed at an undetermined meeting date.
Professional contracts: Supervisors also voted to appoint the firm Conrad Siegel as pension fund advisers for the township, for both uniformed and nonuniformed staff. A Nov. 8 letter from the township to Conrad Siegel cites the firm’s wide client base as a factor in the township’s choice, as well as a history of individualized service, low fees and good communication with the firm during the interview process.