When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a date change for their next monthly meeting from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11 due to National Night Out on Aug. 3 as well as to accommodate a special hearing for the rezoning of farmland.

Background: Claudia Shank of McNees, Wallace & Nurick LLC, of Lancaster, is representing the owners of a 37.4-acre agricultural tract at the southwest corner of Marietta Avenue and High Ridge Road. Owners of the property, referred to in legal documents as the Drager property, are seeking to rezone the tract from agricultural to the township’s moderate density R-2 residential zone. The R-2 zone allows for single-family detached housing on lots up 25,000 square feet with approved access to public water and public sewer systems.

Deja vu: If the rezoning request sounds familiar, it is. In 2013, township supervisors rejected a rezoning request from the previous owners of the tract on the grounds the property was outside the township’s urban growth boundary (UGB). Properties outside the UGB generally lack access to public water and sewer and have limits on the number of allowed housing units. But that changed in 2018 when the UGB was expanded to include the Drager property, Shank said in a July 12 phone call. A formal development plan has not been presented, but Shank said her clients plan to build an unknown number of single-family detached units for the tract.

What’s next: The rezoning request received approval from the township Planning Commission and is awaiting a response from county planners. The special hearing on Aug. 11 — to be held prior to the regular board meeting — will allow for public comment on the proposal. Supervisors will also have the option to approve or deny the request that night.

Another rezoning in the future: Shank is also the attorney of record for SBCC Land Co. LP, owners of two agricultural tracts on 56 acres south of Ivy Drive. The owners are seeking to rezone the two tracts from agricultural to the township’s higher density R-3 residential zone.

Quotable: “The rezoning process for this petition is similar to the Drager property, but we are waiting for comments from the township and county planning commissions,” Shank said July 12.

Other happenings: The board approved the donation of 16 handgun-mounted camera systems and associated equipment to the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team. Township Manager Andrew Stern said the decision to donate the equipment was recommended when there were no bidders for the cameras on the government surplus auction website Municibid.