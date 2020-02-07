When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: Supervisors voted 4-1, with Robert Munro opposing, to create the West Hempfield Township Municipal Authority, a general authority that would be able to run a stormwater management program and undertake other projects directed by the board. A public hearing on the decision did not include any input from over a dozen residents in the audience.
The vote: Prior to the vote, Munro explained that he was supportive of a specific authority to handle stormwater-related issues, but against the idea of a broader general authority.
Quotable: “I realize what’s coming down the pike, and where we’re going to have to go,” said Supervisor Kent Gardner, on his support for the authority’s creation
Next steps: Township solicitor Josele Cleary said the township now has to file the new authority’s articles of incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Other business: Several residents complained about motorists speeding on Stone House Lane in Columbia. West Hempfield Township police Chief Lisa Layden said the department will arrange a speed study there.