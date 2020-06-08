When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, June 4.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve a resolution thanking the West Hempfield Township Pandemic Response Team, which was created March 3.

Background: After meeting March 18, the team, established by supervisors Chair Dave Dumeyer, continued to meet remotely for seven weeks and, in the words of the resolution, “significantly contributed to the ongoing success of the township in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.” After April 29, the team continued to meet on an as-needed basis.

Pandemic response team members: Andrew Stern, John Leas, Joseph Ney, Lisa Layden, Mike Fitzgibbons, Alice Yoder, Dale Getz, Doug Ober, Brenda Buescher, Barry Carter, Dean Gantz Jr., Joe Iacono and Dr. Michael Riehart

Quotable: “The Board of Supervisors extends its sincere gratitude to each of the individuals identified above for their dedication, skill and expertise in helping this township through the uncertain early days of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020,” the resolution reads.

Other business: Supervisors heard a presentation from Hempfield recCenter Executive Director Jeff Book, who said the group’s day camps would start Monday, June 8, and the two outdoor pools, one at the group's central office in Landisville and the other in East Petersburg, will be open. “We're excited to get up and operating,” Book said. “Hopefully, we can bounce back this fall.”