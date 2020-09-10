When: West Hempfield supervisors meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: The board approved authorizing the township solicitor to draft an ordinance that would change possession of small amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia from a misdemeanor to a summary offense. Township Manager Andrew Stern said the decision is being made “in order to make the enforcement and prosecution a more efficient and fair process.”

Where the idea came from: In comments to LNP | LancasterOnline Sept. 3, Stern said the decision to discuss and pursue the ordinance was made by the police chief and township manager after reviewing the township’s procedures and those of other municipalities which have adopted similar ordinances. Stern said the move is unrelated to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s stance on marijuana enforcement. Stern also said the change helps the township to conserve resources.

Land use: Supervisors postponed a decision on a conditional use hearing for the Preserve at Silver Spring project at 3733 Marietta Ave. The applicant proposes building 80 apartment units there. Some residents raised stormwater and traffic concerns, some of which will be dealt with in the subsequent land development process.

Next steps: The board has 45 days to make a decision, after consulting with the township solicitor.