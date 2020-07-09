When: West Hempfield supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: In a 4-0 vote, supervisors approved a final plan for the Sedgewick development project at 4061 Columbia Ave. Chairman David Dumeyer was absent from the meeting.

Background: The plan for Sedgewick proposes 163 apartments and nine rental townhouses, along with 21,500 square feet of commercial space for a restaurant, retail and office uses.

Board input: Supervisors discussed accommodations for nearby businesses including a barrier for a family farm, screening for a landscaping business and residence and access to a towing business. Representatives for the applicant noted a request for relief from sidewalk requirements for the project. Supervisors agreed a deferral is warranted, but they did not want to fully absolve the applicant of future responsibilities.

Quotable: “I would be very reluctant to tie the hands of a future board; we don’t know what the future might hold,” supervisor Ed Fisher said on the need to keep deferred sidewalk requirements in place.

Improvements: Part of the project will involve widening areas of Meadow Drive to 20 feet.

Other development: Supervisors voted to pass a conditional use request for the Preserve at Silver Springs project at 3733 Marietta Ave. to the township Planning Commission, and to schedule a conditional use hearing on the project for the board’s Aug. 4 meeting. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. instead of the usual time of 7:30 p.m.