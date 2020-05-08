When: West Hempfield supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution “seeking the immediate reopening of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, including West Hempfield Township.” Laying out the chronology of state orders around the coronavirus pandemic, the resolution cites loss of local earned income tax revenues among other challenges that the township and its residents will face in the wake of the crisis.

From the resolution: “West Hempfield Township understands that our most vulnerable residents must be protected, but also understands that the remainder of our businesses and residents must be given the opportunity to move on with their lives and be given the opportunity to financially survive this pandemic. … This Board of Supervisors supports the continued efforts of our state and local leaders to institute common-sense safety precautions to protect employees and customers of businesses which choose to reopen.”

Meetings: Township meetings will be open to the public at the township building, but residents will also be able to participate via teleconference, as described on the township’s website. A mask is required to enter the building, and social distancing measures must be observed.

Land development: Supervisors reviewed a preliminary sketch plan for adding residential units to the Silver Spring Family Restaurant property at 3653 Marietta Ave. Five units are proposed fronting Marietta Avenue, and an unspecified number of units are proposed for a three-story apartment building to the north.