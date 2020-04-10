When: West Hempfield supervisors meeting, April 7.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan on an application by Americold Logistics LLC for a new facility at its existing location at 3800 Hempland Road near Mountville. Americold is a temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation company based in Atlanta.

Background: In December of last year, the board voted for conditional use approval for the project, allowing for a maximum building height of 150 feet for an included automated high-bay warehouse. That makes the Americold building the third-highest building in the county to date. The highest portion of the planned 246,000-square-foot-building will be on the building’s east side to minimize the impact on the neighborhood. The plan also includes a buffer of trees along Spring Road. Calls to the company seeking further details about the project were not returned.

Pandemic: Supervisors Chair David Dumeyer praised the township’s pandemic task force, comprising Susquehanna Valley EMS members, representatives of Lancaster General Hospital, fire companies, West Hempfield Police Department and others, as well as the township’s public works department and emergency management coordinator. “It’s been very, very helpful,” Dumeyer said. “We're still open for business,” Township Manager Andrew Stern said, specifying that township grants are currently on hold. “Our supplies are in good condition,” West Hempfield police Chief Lisa Layden said. “We’re trying to plan the best we can. ... Operations are still running well.”