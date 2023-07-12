When: West Hempfield board of supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: The board provided conditional approval for a preliminary/final land development plan for an outbuilding addition to the Chinese Bible Church of Lancaster, 4050 Marietta Ave.

Plan detail: The church wants to add an assembly building to hold seating for 125 people. Council deferred requested waivers on a variety of matters such as traffic, drainage and landscaping. Council cited the church for providing valuable community service by serving as a voting site.

Police department personnel: The board approved police Chief Lisa Layden’s proposal to promote detective Robert Bradfield to sergeant. He was recognized as a 15-year West Hempfield Township Police Department veteran. Aaron Steager was sworn in as a new police officer.

Other business: Keith Hunnings, of South Penn Code Consultants, was named sewage enforcement officer, with Rettew named as the alternate. Authorization was also given to spend up to $40,000 to replace a 24-year-old utility trailer.