When: West Hempfield board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.

What happened: The township adopted a new logo.

Logo design: After considering several designs submitted by Township Manager Andrew Stern, the board voted to choose, with Supervisor Robert Munro dissenting, a black and white circle with the township’s bold-face initials “WHT” in the center and the words “West Hempfield Township” around the border. Chair Dave Dumeyer remarked that simplicity is preferred in the logo design.

More West Hempfield News:

Police department matters: In response to resident Robert Atkins' concern over a perceived lack of control of unlicensed youth motorcycle riders in the township, police Chief Lisa Layden explained that it is against police policy to chase motorcycle riders as catching them is difficult, and speeding vehicles could be a hazard.

More: Supervisors also passed a resolution honoring police Officer Bart Hollis upon his retirement after 24 years of service to the township. It was noted that he has received commendations for bravery, lifesaving and community service. Mountville Borough also presented Hollis with a plaque honoring his service.

Other business: Supervisors approved the sale of a surplus 2000 Mack dump truck to Rapho Township for $15,000.