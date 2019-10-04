When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.
What happened: Supervisors reviewed a traffic study for areas of Locust Grove Road near Foxwood Drive, which found an average speed of 33.58 mph on a road posted at 25 mph.
What’s next: Citing resident concerns, manager Andrew Stern said the township will conduct another study in the future to see if speeds increase, and police will conduct additional speed details there.
Public comment: A resident also asked the board to look into speeding and accidents on Ironville Pike.
Pensions: Supervisors prepared to look at a range of incoming proposals from pension management firms. Stern said after the meeting that “it is prudent every few years to seek proposals for pension management in order to ensure that our costs are kept as low as possible while keeping our pension balances at an appropriate level.”
Stony Battery Road: Supervisors reviewed plans to pave a portion of Stony Battery Road, from near QVC to Noll Road. The plan, Stern said, is for East Hempfield Township to also pave a section of the road in its jurisdiction. East Hempfield will bid the entire project, and West Hempfield will reimburse the neighboring township for its portion of the cost, using state liquid fuel funds projected at around $200,000.
Police: Supervisors promoted Cpl. Douglas Ober to sergeant.
— Justin Stoltzfus, LNP Correspondent