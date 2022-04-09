When: West Hempfield supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: Residents voiced protests over a proposed ordinance to rezone a plot of agricultural land to industrial use.

Rezoning public hearing: A public hearing was held on the Saadia/Ginder request to rezone 44.6 acres of land at 3451 Meadow Spring Road from rural agricultural to general industrial. Over 20 township residents and others came forth to speak strongly against the rezoning over a period of nearly two hours. Protests focused on the potential for increased and unsafe truck traffic on township roads and increased water runoff problems resulting from industrialization. Strong views were also expressed about the need to preserve the township’s valuable prime farmland and rural nature. Lisa Riggs, president of the private not-for-profit Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, however, spoke in favor of the rezoning saying that the county is out of land for business growth and only 7% of West Hempfield Township is now zoned industrial. A representative of the Saadia/Ginder property owners stated that industrialization would bring jobs, lower taxes and reduce agricultural water runoff.

Next step: The supervisors opted to table the Saadia/Ginder rezoning ordinance vote until their May 3 meeting.

Police officer recognition: Board Chairman David Dumeyer swore in Darryl Marcus as a new West Hempfield Township Police Department officer. Officers Richard Bowermaster, with 20 years’ service, and Karl Hartranft, with 18 years’ service were promoted to corporal.

Other business: Andrew Stern and Amy Slutter were appointed, respectively, to serve as coordinator and deputy coordinator of the township’s Accident and Illness Prevention Program. The supervisors have scheduled their township road inspection tour for April 31.