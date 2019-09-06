When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 3.
What happened: Residents engaged with their elected officials on potential property violations during the public comment section.
Issues: Joe Fliss complained of tall weeds on a railroad-owned property where he said nothing has been done to control vegetation for years. Peter Darrity cited multiple zoning ordinance violations near his property, including improper handling of a swale that is supposed to drain stormwater on Wagner Way. Diane Halfpenny complained of weeds and freezers in a yard with electrical cords exposed in the 400 block of Marietta Avenue.
Board response: Chairman David Dumeyer said the board will visit all of the cited areas during an upcoming road tour that supervisors schedule twice a year. Board members will then discuss the issues with zoning and public works departments.
New zoning law: Resident Charles Davis asked about a zoning ordinance amendment passed last month to allow some residential uses in a C-1 commercial district. In response to Davis’ suggestion that he might see a tall apartment building going up near his property, Township Manager Andrew Stern clarified the change only applies to commercial buildings for residential uses and does not allow for new building without a land development plan. Stern also said the change does not apply to buildings found in a C-2 commercial zoning district.
Quotable: “There’s been an awful lot of zoning amendments … I think we’re getting a little carried away here,” Davis said.