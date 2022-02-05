When: West Hempfield supervisors meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: Supervisors addressed land use requests for several properties. They accepted a sketch plan for a planned 60-family development at 760 High Ridge Road where developers agreed to limit the High Ridge Road access point to emergency use only. A conveyance plan for 620 Sycamore Drive and conservation and trail agreements for 4301 Marietta Avenue also were accepted.

Pending: A rezoning request from Saadia Group’s Stony Battery & Meadow Spring property was referred to the township and county planning commissions. A Turkey Hill land development plan for 3570 Marietta Avenue was denied pending response to a township letter.

Police officer honored: Cpl. James M. Gardill’s retirement was recognized. He served West Hempfield Township residents for 32 years. During this time, he received numerous commendations and letters of gratitude from citizens, motorists, neighboring departments and county agencies. He received the department’s Life Saving Award in 2010 and 2020 and was also named Officer of the Year in 2020. As officer in charge of his shift, he was promoted to the rank of corporal in April 2021.

Police car transfer: The township is donating a police car to Mountville Fire Company.