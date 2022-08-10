When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: The board voted to approve a conditional use request for a new residential development at 760 High Ridge Road (corner of Marietta Avenue) submitted by Scott and Jay Provanzo of Heartland Builders.

Project details: The proposed development’s plan shows 72 single-family dwellings on 37.4 acres of what was formerly known as the Drager Tract. Board Chairman David Dumeyer listed 22 conditions that the builder must satisfy, covering requirements for stormwater management, open space, parking and road access, among others. A traffic study will also be required prior to street dedication.

Bids accepted: Dutchland Contracting was selected to build a new salt shed, using the pour-in-place method, with a low bid of $227,388. Rettew Associates’ $14,050 proposal for work on Hempfield Hill Road was accepted.

Storm sewer improvement project:. Payment No. 2 of $452,359 was authorized for continuing work on the Farmdale/Ferndale storm sewer improvement project, managed by the West Hempfield Municipal Authority. The project, begun in 2021, is replacing pipes, upgrading inlets, replacing curbing and resurfacing affected streets. Total project cost is projected at $1.6 million, using government grants and township funding. To pay for stormwater projects, the township in 2021 established an annual $72 stormwater fee for residents. However, unanticipated federal aid allowed for an 18% discount for a net charge of $54 in 2022. Dumeyer reported in the current township newsletter that “so far the stormwater fee has brought in more than $450,000.”