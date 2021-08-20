When: West Hempfield supervisors meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously approved the rezoning of a 38-acre farm at 760 High Ridge Road from rural agricultural to the moderate density R-2 residential district under the township’s open design option.

Background: Owners of the so-called Drager property sought to rezone it in 2013, but their request was rejected by supervisors as the farm was then outside the designated urban growth boundary. Properties outside the boundary generally lack access to public water and sewer and have limits on the number of allowed housing units. That changed in 2018 when the boundary, along with access to public water and sewer, was expanded and subsequently included the Drager property.

Why it’s important: Claudia Shank, of McNees, Wallace & Nurick LLC, who is representing the owners, said that of an approximately half dozen developments currently under construction in the township, only one includes single family homes. The Drager tract is expected to produce around 15 single family detached homes annually in the $350,000 to $400,000 range. When fully built, the development would have 60 to 70 homes under the township’s open design option, which would require a minimum 35% open space within the development.

Quotable: “A search on Zillow (a real estate website) shows only six single family detached homes for sale in the township,” Shank said, highlighting the need for the development.

Resident concerns: Several residents living in proximity to the Drager property spoke out about the rezoning, with traffic issues being the most common theme of concern. Lance Smith, 4134 Millbrook Road, said a proposed access on High Ridge Road would increase traffic on that road between the development and Route 30. He said the road has poor drainage, blind intersections and is not equipped for the volume of traffic the development would produce.

Response to traffic: Shank, along with project land planner Bill Swiernik from David Miller/Associates Inc., of Lancaster, both addressed resident concerns about traffic. Swiernik, addressing the need to an access point on High Ridge Road, said the state Department of Transportation is critical of multiple access points to a development along the same road. The development would have an access on Marietta Avenue. Shank added that traffic concerns would be addressed during the land development process. Township Manager Andrew Stern added that the Lancaster County Planning Commission had preferred the Drager farm be rezoned to the higher density R-3 residential zone, which would have added more vehicle traffic to the development.

What’s next: No exact timeline was proposed for the start of development, but Shank said it could be 18 months before a shovel is put into the ground.

Municipal vehicle purchases: Supervisors approved the purchase of four municipal vehicles totaling nearly $362,000. Stern suggested approval for the purchases as soon as possible due to the global impact the pandemic has had on material shortages.