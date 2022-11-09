When: West Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: The board agreed to cooperate with the Amos Herr Foundation and East Hempfield Township to display military service tribute banners in the Salunga-Landisville community.

Details: The foundation plans to hang approximately 40 banners along the Salunga-Landisville Main Street to honor residents who have served in the military. This has been done in other communities such as Mount Joy Borough. Banners typically display the veteran’s name and photo. Since Salunga is an unincorporated community straddling both West Hempfield and East Hempfield, both townships must approve the project. East Hempfield has already agreed to participate and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval is pending. No schedule or cost for the project was discussed.

Quotable: Board Chairman David Dumeyer voiced support for the project stating “We have a lot of division and need to unite. ... The board will work with you.”

Mountville police contract: The board approved an agreement for the township to provide police services to Mountville Borough for 2023-27. According to Township Manager Andrew Stern, the borough will reimburse the township on a monthly basis with the annual costs increasing by 10% per year, from $405,321 in 2023 to $593,430 in 2027. The total cost of the five-year contract is $2,474,524.

Dump truck purchase: The allocation of $218,964 for purchase of a 2024 dump truck was approved. The truck will be purchased through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Cooperative Purchasing Program. River’s Truck Center will provide a Western Star truck chassis for $119,794, and MJR Equipment will provide the body, plow and other equipment for $99,170. The lag in delivery is due to production backlogs.

Township staffing: Stern reported that township is now fully staffed.