When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Supervisors adopted the 2022 budget for $11.8 million with no increases in the real estate tax rate, which remains at 1.75 mills for another year. The township also assesses a 0.10 millage on fire hydrants and 0.10 fire tax millage. For a property assessed at $100,000, the total tax rate would be $195, the same as 2021.

Quotable: “As per our budget meeting, nothing changes for 2022. Tax rates remain the same — fees, trash, everything remains the same,” Township Manager Andrew Stern said.

What it means: The budget lists $11,794,385 in total expenses — an increase of $1,350,968, or 12.9%, over 2021 — with revenues projected at $11,485,948. The budget deficit will be covered through reserve funds.

Budget highlights: Despite a new trash-hauling contract approved a few months ago that calls for a 5% contract increase due to increased tipping fees and fuel costs, the township opted not to pass those costs onto township residents in 2022. The township will spend $472,500 in trash collection in 2022, an increase of $22,500 over 2021. Other expenses included $413,866 for administration, a 9.7% increase over 2021; $4,187,774 for the police department, a 3.97% increase; $849,21 for the highway/streets department, a 2.99% increase; and $1.95 million for municipal separate storm sewer projects, a 117% increase. Expenses for recreation of $151,960 and library contributions of $27,900 had no increases proposed for 2022.

Federal funds: “We received the first half of our (American Rescue Plan Act) funds this past summer and expect the second half this coming summer. Total amount will be $1,752,581 (and) has not been officially allocated, although, I expect most of it to be used for stormwater management projects,” Stern said in an email Dec. 22.

Other business: Prior to the start of the supervisor’s last public meeting for the year, the board held a special public hearing for modifications to a previously approved building plan. That project, The Preserves at Silver Spring, was approved in October 2020 for 80 apartment units and approximately 30 garages on an 8.4-acre tract of land along Marietta Avenue.

What’s happened since: In the year since its approval, project developers reviewed the overall site layout and created a better site layout and open space design. While the number of apartment units has not changed, developers proposed increasing the height of the apartment buildings to three stories, which reduced the footprint of the building on the tract. The proposed redesign triggered the need for a new conditional use hearing. Vehicle trip counts for the proposed development also increased, however; project leaders attributed the increase to changes made to the mathematical equations used by the state Department of Transportation to formulate traffic counts.

Township response: The board closed the hearing after nearly 90 minutes of testimony but opted not to vote on the request, instead deferring it to an agenda item for their January meeting.

What’s next: Supervisors meetings for 2022 will be held the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the township municipal building. The annual organizational meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3.