When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: The board of supervisors voted to give back a federally-funded grant of $1 million, administered by the state Department of Transportation, for the Church Street to State Street section. This will be Phase 2 and the final phase of the wide-scale East Main Street Rehabilitation Project in Brownstown. The decision was made “graciously and gratefully,” said Supervisors chair John Ford.

Reason: Ford said a stormwater pipe and a sewage pipe were discovered to not meet a certain required distance between them. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the issue was discovered during the surveying of the site. Subsequently, the township cannot use the grant for that type of repair. She wrote after the meeting in a Jan. 31 email, “because of all of the conflict with the sewer services and the main line, we are not able to install the stormwater pipe which would have been the main cost of the project.

New funding source: The grant would have funded stormwater, sidewalk, and curbing work. Township Roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus said he estimates the township will fund approximately $250,000 for the project. If the township proceeds with the project, it may begin in July, which Stoltzfus said was “doable.”

Quotable: “I would prefer that the township just give the grant back and to proceed with the project on our own,” Seesholtz said.

