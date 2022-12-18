When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 5.

What happened: West Earl Township officials opened a discussion on whether to retain ARRO Consulting to operate its water system. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said ARRO Consulting has been running the day-to-day operations of the West Earl Township water system. The transition from in-house employee maintenance to ARRO Consulting was “seamless” as the township is currently utilizing the Lititz-based company on a short-term basis. Contacted after the meeting, Seesholtz said, “The cost of ARRO’s contract, without any additional items such as meter readings, will save the township over $100,000 per year ” with the base contract for the year totaling $66,720.

Board feedback: Vice Chair John Ford asked Seesholtz to look into a three-year contract with ARRO. Should a proposal be drafted, supervisors may conduct a vote on Dec. 19.

Quotable: “I've been thrilled with their performance,” Seesholtz said.

Promotion: West Earl police Officer Jordan Byrnes was promoted to sergeant. Byrnes has been with the West Earl Township Police Department for 3.5 years. His law enforcement background includes stints at the police departments of Millersville University, Pequea Township, Millersville Borough, plus the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. Chair Dave Thornton officiated the oath.

Quotable: “This is always an honor for me to be doing this,” Thornton said.

Police event: West Earl Chief of Police Eric Higgins announced a meet and greet event will take place at the Farmersville Fire Company from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20. The event will allow residents of Farmersville to meet members of the West Earl Police Department. Higgins said Farmersville Fire Chief Earl Good invited the police department to hold this event at their firehouse.

Next meeting: The board will meet to approve the 2023 budget at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the township building, 157 West Metzler Road, Brownstown.