When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, May 10.

What happened: Township supervisors discussed how to spend a windfall. West Earl Township stands to gain $836,000 from the subsidy program aimed at blunting impacts of COVID-19. The township has until 2024 to spend the funds on qualifying infrastructure enhancements.

How to spend the money: Manager Jenna Seesholtz recommended a website overhaul. Chairman David Thornton proposed improved recording and broadcasting capacity for public meetings. Also discussed were increased donations to local fire companies, enlarging the crowded police station and water system improvements.

Other business: West Earl residents pay $1.50 per visit to bring yard waste to the township’s compost yard, while commercial users such as lawn care and landscaping companies pay $50. Nonresidents pay $20 per visit. However, residents of neighboring Upper Leacock Township can bring yard waste to West Earl’s compost yard at the reduced rate of $10 per visit through the end of this year. In compensation, Upper Leacock will remove excess mulch if necessary.

Background: Municipalities with compost yards struggle to keep them self-sustaining. West Earl has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on equipment and experimented with multiple rate structures; it is one of few that still accept grass clippings.

Quotable: “We’re at capacity now. Revenue is up, but we’re still way behind where we need to be,” roadmaster Neil Stoltzfus said.

New faces: Chairman David Thornton swore in new police Officer Ryan Blessing. The board appointed Cameron Renahan to the Planning Commission and George McLaughlin to the Zoning Hearing Board.

New regulations: Codes enforcement official Brian Brandt recommended an ordinance restricting use of noisy diesel truck engine decompression brakes, a frequent source of residents’ complaints.