When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, April 10.

What happened: West Earl received its annual state liquid fuels allocation of $309,556. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the township received the state funds last month.

Uses: The money will fund the township’s road projects. Martin Paving Inc. will seal coat seven roads for $69,424. The roads included are School, Brick Church, Groffdale Church, Sawmill, Amishtown, Wissler and Snapper roads.

Additional paving: The township will also use $40,674 for seal chip and $9,934 for fog seal on Battons Circle, Concord Drive, Valley View Drive and Suncrest Road.

Police: Supervisors unanimously approved to allow West Earl police Chief Eric Higgins to sell the police department’s old Axon X26 tasers to other police agencies for $100 per unit. Higgins said after the meeting via email, there also are several companies that purchase old tasers and he will work with one of those companies. West Earl police will dispose of the tasers by physical destruction after 60 days if none are sold. West Earl police purchased new tasers in 2021.

Quotable: “This is a fair value in my opinion,” Higgins wrote in an April 6 letter to supervisors.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. April 24 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.