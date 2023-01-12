When: West Earl Township supervisors reorganizational and regular meeting, Jan. 3

What happened: The board appointed Jennifer Prunoske to fill a vacancy on the board. She replaces Dale Wissler, who resigned last month due to medical reasons. She will serve the remaining three years of the term. The seat will be on the ballot in the 2025 municipal elections. Prunoske previously served as the vice chair of the West Earl planning commission.

New leadership: Former Vice Chair John Ford was promoted to chair, replacing Dave Thornton. Ford’s replacement for vice chair is supervisor Keith Kauffman.

Quotable: “It’s been a good run. I’d like to turn it over,” Thornton said.

Planning commission: Supervisors unanimously reappointed Cameron Renehan to serve a four-year term on the township planning commission. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2026. Prunoske’s seat on the planning commission is vacant, and supervisors will decide her replacement at a future meeting.

Zoning hearing board: Supervisors unanimously reappointed George McLaughlin to the township zoning hearing board. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

Next meeting: The board meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the township building at 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.