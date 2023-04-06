When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 27.

What happened: Supervisors voted to change the first due emergency response assignments — from Akron Fire Company to West Earl-based Farmersville Fire Company — along Route 222, Farmersville Road, Miley Road and Peach Road. Chair John Ford, who said he was not ready to take action, was the only opposing vote.

Why it matters: Farmersville will now have control over apparatus response and submitting fire reports to West Earl. First due stations also set box alarms in a given area, which are used to dispatch to other fire companies.

Background: On March 13, supervisors tabled changing the first due response area so Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz could speak with Akron Fire Company about the change.

Response: Akron Fire Chief Tim Hoffman read a statement to West Earl supervisors. He said Akron fire officials found out about the change while reading LNP | LancasterOnline but received no official communication from the township. He also said supervisors need to stop treating them as “second-class citizens.” Akron Assistant Chief Tom Murray Jr. said Akron is not questioning Farmersville’s ability, but he said the department was “blindsided” by the move.

Supervisor’s reaction: West Earl Supervisor Dave Thornton said officials were approached by its fire departments about the change for “more efficiency.” He told Akron fire officials to not consider the resolution as punishment; the township doesn’t think of them as second-class citizens, he said.

Farmersville’s feedback: Deputy Chief Galen Fisher said Farmersville arrived at a 2020 house fire on Diamond Station Road three minutes faster than Akron although the home was closer to Akron. “While they are closer, it seems we can get to that area faster and we’ve done so multiple times,” Fisher said.

Quotable: “We don’t want to lose some of our running area, but we still want to contribute to West Earl Township,” Akron Fire Capt. Aaron Murray said.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. April 10 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.